Solarwindow Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDW) & CTD (OTCMKTS:CTDH) Head-To-Head Comparison

CTD (OTCMKTS:CTDH) and Solarwindow Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDW) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of CTD shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.9% of CTD shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 67.3% of Solarwindow Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for CTD and Solarwindow Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CTD 0 0 0 0 N/A Solarwindow Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CTD and Solarwindow Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CTD $1.01 million 19.52 -$7.53 million N/A N/A Solarwindow Technologies N/A N/A -$6.89 million N/A N/A

Solarwindow Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CTD.

Profitability

This table compares CTD and Solarwindow Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CTD -866.25% -4,537.83% -250.28% Solarwindow Technologies N/A -37.72% -37.13%

Volatility & Risk

CTD has a beta of -0.51, indicating that its stock price is 151% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Solarwindow Technologies has a beta of 2.17, indicating that its stock price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Solarwindow Technologies beats CTD on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CTD

CTD Holdings, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo, an orphan drug for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease. The company also sells cyclodextrins and related products to the pharmaceutical, nutritional, and other industries, primarily for use in diagnostics and specialty drugs. CTD Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Gainesville, Florida.

About Solarwindow Technologies

SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. engages in developing electricity-generating see-through windows and products for detached homes and commercial buildings. Its SolarWindow technology provides the ability to harvest light energy from the sun and artificial sources and generate electricity from a transparent coating of organic photovoltaic solar cells. The company is involved in developing various products that are derived from its SolarWindow technology, including SolarWindow-Commercial, a flat glass product for installation in new commercial towers under construction and replacement windows; SolarWindow-Structural Glass, a structural glass wall and curtain for tall structures; SolarWindow-Architectural Glass, a textured and decorative interior glass walls, room dividers, etc.; SolarWindow-Residential, a window glass for installation in new residential homes under construction and replacement windows; SolarWindow-Flex, a flexible glass and plastic films; and SolarWindow-Retrofit Veneer, a transparent, tinted, and flexible veneer that installers can apply directly on to existing, previously installed, window glass. The company was formerly known as New Energy Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. in March 2015. SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Kalen Capital Corporation.

