Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the asset manager on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 21st.

Solar Senior Capital has a payout ratio of 94.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Solar Senior Capital to earn $1.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 99.2%.

NASDAQ SUNS opened at $13.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $214.58 million, a PE ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Solar Senior Capital has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $18.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.28 and a 200-day moving average of $12.69.

Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. Solar Senior Capital had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 25.75%. The business had revenue of $7.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Solar Senior Capital will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SUNS. Zacks Investment Research cut Solar Senior Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Solar Senior Capital in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Solar Senior Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Solar Senior Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

In other news, insider Michael S. Gross acquired 3,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.20 per share, for a total transaction of $50,740.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 236,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,225.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael S. Gross purchased 10,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.13 per share, for a total transaction of $141,396.97. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 231,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,041,013.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 14,709 shares of company stock worth $193,396 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

About Solar Senior Capital

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

