Snap (SNAP) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $454.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.64 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 57.18% and a negative return on equity of 49.08%. On average, analysts expect Snap to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $27.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.14 and a beta of 1.64. Snap has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $28.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.77. The company has a current ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

In related news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 88,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $1,898,754.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,450,354 shares in the company, valued at $52,486,582.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Michael Lynton sold 151,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $3,634,848.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,705,723 shares of company stock worth $105,860,881.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Snap from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.50 price target on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Snap from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Snap from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.04.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

