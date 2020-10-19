Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Earns Buy Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

Get Smurfit Kappa Group alerts:

SMFKY stock opened at $41.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.21. Smurfit Kappa Group has a one year low of $21.64 and a one year high of $42.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.50.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

See Also: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.