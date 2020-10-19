SMITHS GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SMITHS GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have issued reports on SMGZY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SMITHS GRP PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SMITHS GRP PLC/S in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of SMITHS GRP PLC/S in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SMITHS GRP PLC/S in a research report on Friday, September 25th.

Shares of SMGZY opened at $18.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.25. SMITHS GRP PLC/S has a 1 year low of $9.13 and a 1 year high of $23.50.

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company severing the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, oil and gas, and space and commercial aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in five divisions: John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect, and Flex-Tek.

