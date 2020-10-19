Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) Insider Sells £376,048.75 in Stock

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) insider Andrew Reynolds Smith sold 27,349 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,375 ($17.96), for a total value of £376,048.75 ($491,310.10).

Shares of SMIN stock opened at GBX 1,399 ($18.28) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,409.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,340.34. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion and a PE ratio of 21.07. Smiths Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 790 ($10.32) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,778.50 ($23.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.76.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be issued a GBX 11 ($0.14) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. Smiths Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.71%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SMIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Smiths Group from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,500 ($19.60) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Societe Generale lowered their target price on Smiths Group from GBX 1,450 ($18.94) to GBX 1,435 ($18.75) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Smiths Group from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,530 ($19.99) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Smiths Group from GBX 1,520 ($19.86) to GBX 1,580 ($20.64) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smiths Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,560.71 ($20.39).

Smiths Group

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company severing the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, oil and gas, and space and commercial aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in five divisions: John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect, and Flex-Tek.

