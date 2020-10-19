SLM (SLM) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $348.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.93 million. SLM had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 21.15%. On average, analysts expect SLM to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ SLM opened at $9.41 on Monday. SLM has a twelve month low of $5.60 and a twelve month high of $12.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

SLM has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded SLM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of SLM from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

