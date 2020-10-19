SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of SLM from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.67.

Get SLM alerts:

SLM stock opened at $9.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.47. SLM has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $12.32. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.28). SLM had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The firm had revenue of $348.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SLM will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SLM by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,595,125 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $76,179,000 after purchasing an additional 165,310 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in SLM by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 6,429,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,894 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of SLM by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,064,708 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,635,000 after acquiring an additional 373,635 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SLM by 2,162.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,702,678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,090,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SLM by 4.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,365,902 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,580,000 after purchasing an additional 228,915 shares in the last quarter.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.