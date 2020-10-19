Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $104.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Simpson Manufacturing Company Inc., headquartered in Pleasanton, California, through its subsidiary, Simpson Strong-Tie Company Inc., designs, engineers and is a leading manufacturer of wood construction products and software solutions, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and concrete construction products, including adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, powder actuated tools and reinforcing fiber materials. “

SSD has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson cut shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $106.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of SSD opened at $96.76 on Friday. Simpson Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $47.02 and a 52-week high of $104.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 1.38.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $326.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.94 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 30.87%.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, Director Greenway Robin Macgillivray sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.68, for a total transaction of $251,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,131,844.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 4,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.82, for a total transaction of $472,871.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,779 shares in the company, valued at $3,811,623.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,303 shares of company stock worth $1,205,831 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,627 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG increased its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 8,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

