Sidoti Boosts HNI (NYSE:HNI) Price Target to $31.00

HNI (NYSE:HNI) had its target price raised by Sidoti from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. Sidoti currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on HNI. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of HNI from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. TheStreet raised shares of HNI from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.50.

HNI stock opened at $36.03 on Thursday. HNI has a 52 week low of $16.60 and a 52 week high of $42.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.59.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $417.46 million for the quarter. HNI had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 20.06%.

In other news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total value of $32,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven M. Bradford sold 7,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $265,608.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,434,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,813 shares of company stock valued at $298,337 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in HNI by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 16,098 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in HNI by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in HNI by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 181,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in HNI by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in HNI by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 73,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.42% of the company’s stock.

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corporation manufacturHON Industries Inces and sells office furniture and hearth products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Taiwan, and Singapore. Its Office Furniture segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, which include panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, Maxon, HBF, OFM, Respawn, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

