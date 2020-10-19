Short Interest in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Declines By 28.7%

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 550,700 shares, a decrease of 28.7% from the September 15th total of 772,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 287,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

NASDAQ TBBK opened at $9.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $544.81 million, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.51. The Bancorp has a 1-year low of $3.36 and a 1-year high of $13.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The Bancorp had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $70.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.46 million. As a group, analysts predict that The Bancorp will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

TBBK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of The Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

In other The Bancorp news, Director John C. Chrystal sold 12,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $127,305.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 305,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,086,016.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in The Bancorp by 9.7% during the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 85,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 7,601 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Bancorp by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 774,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after buying an additional 21,881 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of The Bancorp by 34.0% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 222,977 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 56,599 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of The Bancorp by 6.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 221,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 12,601 shares during the period. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its stake in shares of The Bancorp by 13.2% in the second quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 206,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after buying an additional 23,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

