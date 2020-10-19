Short Interest in Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) Drops By 26.9%

Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decline of 26.9% from the September 15th total of 10,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Strattec Security by 2,654.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,388 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 15,793 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Strattec Security in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Strattec Security by 22.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,522 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Strattec Security by 0.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 521,735 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Strattec Security by 5.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,344 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. 72.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STRT stock opened at $22.56 on Monday. Strattec Security has a 12-month low of $11.74 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The auto parts company reported ($2.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by ($1.17). Strattec Security had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $42.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.14 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Strattec Security will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on STRT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Strattec Security from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. TheStreet lowered Strattec Security from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Strattec Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th.

About Strattec Security

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company offers mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

