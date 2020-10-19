Short Interest in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Decreases By 27.7%

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,950,000 shares, a decrease of 27.7% from the September 15th total of 4,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $33.39 on Monday. Steel Dynamics has a twelve month low of $14.98 and a twelve month high of $35.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.46.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Steel Dynamics will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STLD. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,282,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $216,087,000 after buying an additional 1,161,235 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 133.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 2,013,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,528,000 after buying an additional 1,149,232 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,041,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,147,000 after buying an additional 1,049,662 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 262.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,111,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000,000 after buying an additional 805,253 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,949,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,941,000 after buying an additional 802,934 shares during the period. 81.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on STLD. BidaskClub upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Cfra upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

