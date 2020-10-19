Short Interest in SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Grows By 37.0%

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,150,000 shares, an increase of 37.0% from the September 15th total of 2,300,000 shares. Approximately 10.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 276,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.4 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SWTX shares. Barclays upped their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. BidaskClub upgraded SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $655,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 103.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 87,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after buying an additional 44,333 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 873,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,679,000 after buying an additional 412,240 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after buying an additional 27,077 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 105.7% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 16,417 shares in the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SWTX opened at $59.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion and a PE ratio of -19.71. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $17.02 and a 52-week high of $63.31.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.11). Equities research analysts predict that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its advanced product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

