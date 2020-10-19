Short Interest in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Declines By 19.7%

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,080,000 shares, a decline of 19.7% from the September 15th total of 2,590,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

In related news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 2,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.80, for a total value of $546,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.31, for a total value of $73,104.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,342 shares of company stock valued at $2,714,897 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 2nd quarter worth $3,827,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 81,813 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $19,590,000 after buying an additional 29,696 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 197,841 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,883,000 after buying an additional 77,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 2nd quarter worth $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

ADSK stock opened at $259.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $234.04 and a 200-day moving average of $217.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.51. Autodesk has a 12 month low of $125.38 and a 12 month high of $261.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $913.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.76 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 457.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

ADSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Autodesk from $250.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Autodesk from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Barclays raised their target price on Autodesk from $274.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Autodesk from $245.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.41.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.