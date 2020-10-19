Short Interest in Aspen Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASPU) Declines By 17.0%

Aspen Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASPU) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 912,500 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the September 15th total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 180,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

ASPU stock opened at $11.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Aspen Group has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $13.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.54. The firm has a market cap of $254.73 million, a PE ratio of -51.77 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Aspen Group alerts:

ASPU has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on Aspen Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Aspen Group in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. TheStreet upgraded Aspen Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aspen Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Aspen Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.29.

In other Aspen Group news, CFO Frank J. Cotroneo sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total value of $162,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,763.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Anne M. Mcnamara sold 9,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $107,127.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $55,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Aspen Group by 8,739.8% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,857,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,390,000 after buying an additional 57,203,086 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Aspen Group by 68.1% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 554,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,017,000 after purchasing an additional 224,639 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Group in the first quarter worth $1,720,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aspen Group by 159.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 85,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Aspen Group in the second quarter valued at $527,000. 49.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspen Group Company Profile

Aspen Group, Inc provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing, education, business, technology, management, health sciences, and professional and extended studies.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.