Short Interest in Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Increases By 18.3%

Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 81,600 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the September 15th total of 69,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Artesian Resources during the second quarter worth $7,254,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Artesian Resources during the second quarter valued at about $6,500,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Artesian Resources by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 172,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,461,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its position in Artesian Resources by 1.7% during the second quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 127,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Artesian Resources by 5.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after buying an additional 6,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.27% of the company’s stock.

ARTNA opened at $37.18 on Monday. Artesian Resources has a fifty-two week low of $30.01 and a fifty-two week high of $39.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37 and a beta of -0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.33.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.75 million for the quarter. Artesian Resources had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 10.09%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Artesian Resources will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.257 per share. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This is an increase from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Artesian Resources’s payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Artesian Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

About Artesian Resources

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services on the Delmarva Peninsula. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

