Short Interest in Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AQST) Grows By 25.3%

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AQST) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, a growth of 25.3% from the September 15th total of 1,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Aquestive Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Aquestive Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub downgraded Aquestive Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Aquestive Therapeutics from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Aquestive Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.29.

Get Aquestive Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ AQST opened at $5.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $169.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 3.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.46. Aquestive Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $21.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.14 million. On average, research analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 55.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery in the United States and internationally.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.