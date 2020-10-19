Short Interest in Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH) Expands By 28.3%

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 57,100 shares, an increase of 28.3% from the September 15th total of 44,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.
AIH stock opened at $6.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.87 million and a P/E ratio of -5.12. Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group has a 1-year low of $3.81 and a 1-year high of $12.56.
Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Company Profile
