Short Interest in Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH) Expands By 28.3%

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 57,100 shares, an increase of 28.3% from the September 15th total of 44,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

AIH stock opened at $6.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.87 million and a P/E ratio of -5.12. Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group has a 1-year low of $3.81 and a 1-year high of $12.56.

Get Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group alerts:

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Company Profile

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited provides aesthetic medical services. It offers surgical aesthetic treatments, such as eye surgery, rhinoplasty, breast augmentation, and liposuction; and non-surgical aesthetic treatments comprising minimally invasive and energy-based treatments, including laser, ultrasound, and ultraviolet light treatments.

Read More: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.