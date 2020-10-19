Short Interest in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) Expands By 27.9%

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,350,000 shares, a growth of 27.9% from the September 15th total of 3,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 638,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:ARAY opened at $3.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $284.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.00 and a beta of 2.02. Accuray has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $4.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Get Accuray alerts:

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $94.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.40 million. Accuray had a negative return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Accuray will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Accuray in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accuray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Accuray in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Accuray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Accuray has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.75.

In other Accuray news, CEO Joshua Levine sold 15,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.43, for a total value of $37,349.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARAY. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Accuray by 724.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 618,073 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 543,073 shares in the last quarter. Voce Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Accuray in the first quarter worth about $991,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Accuray in the first quarter worth about $323,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Accuray by 8.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,329,741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 102,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Accuray by 2.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,640,017 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,390,000 after purchasing an additional 85,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

About Accuray

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Japan, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Accuray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accuray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.