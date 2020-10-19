Shore Capital Reaffirms Not Rated Rating for Kenmare Resources plc (KMR.L) (LON:KMR)

Shore Capital reiterated their not rated rating on shares of Kenmare Resources plc (KMR.L) (LON:KMR) in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of Kenmare Resources plc (KMR.L) in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Kenmare Resources plc (KMR.L) from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Get Kenmare Resources plc (KMR.L) alerts:

Shares of KMR stock opened at GBX 260 ($3.40) on Thursday. Kenmare Resources plc has a 12-month low of GBX 138 ($1.80) and a 12-month high of GBX 292 ($3.81). The firm has a market capitalization of $291.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 245.40 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 212.76.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. Kenmare Resources plc (KMR.L)’s payout ratio is presently 19.35%.

About Kenmare Resources plc (KMR.L)

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces mineral sands products in China, Italy, the United States, and internationally. The company operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northern coast of Mozambique. Its products include ilmenite, zircon, and rutile, as well as concentrates including secondary zircon and mineral sands concentrates.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Kenmare Resources plc (KMR.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenmare Resources plc (KMR.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.