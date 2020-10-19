Shore Capital Reaffirms “Not Rated” Rating for Dunelm Group plc (DNLM.L) (LON:DNLM)

Shore Capital restated their not rated rating on shares of Dunelm Group plc (DNLM.L) (LON:DNLM) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DNLM. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Dunelm Group plc (DNLM.L) in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of Dunelm Group plc (DNLM.L) to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of Dunelm Group plc (DNLM.L) in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector performer rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) target price (up from GBX 1,100 ($14.37)) on shares of Dunelm Group plc (DNLM.L) in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Peel Hunt boosted their target price on shares of Dunelm Group plc (DNLM.L) from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dunelm Group plc (DNLM.L) has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,101.11 ($14.39).

Shares of DNLM opened at GBX 1,442 ($18.84) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,417.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,159.13. Dunelm Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 596.50 ($7.79) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,601.48 ($20.92). The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion and a PE ratio of 33.59.

About Dunelm Group plc (DNLM.L)

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

