Shore Capital Reaffirms “Not Rated” Rating for Dunelm Group plc (DNLM.L) (LON:DNLM)

Shore Capital restated their not rated rating on shares of Dunelm Group plc (DNLM.L) (LON:DNLM) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DNLM. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Dunelm Group plc (DNLM.L) in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of Dunelm Group plc (DNLM.L) to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of Dunelm Group plc (DNLM.L) in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector performer rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) target price (up from GBX 1,100 ($14.37)) on shares of Dunelm Group plc (DNLM.L) in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Peel Hunt boosted their target price on shares of Dunelm Group plc (DNLM.L) from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dunelm Group plc (DNLM.L) has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,101.11 ($14.39).

Shares of DNLM opened at GBX 1,442 ($18.84) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,417.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,159.13. Dunelm Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 596.50 ($7.79) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,601.48 ($20.92). The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion and a PE ratio of 33.59.

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

