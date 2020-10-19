Severfield plc (SFR.L) (LON:SFR) Shares Gap Up to $54.10

Severfield plc (SFR.L) (LON:SFR)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $54.10, but opened at $57.00. Severfield plc (SFR.L) shares last traded at $55.00, with a volume of 17,679 shares traded.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Severfield plc (SFR.L) in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

Get Severfield plc (SFR.L) alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 56.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 62.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.12 million and a PE ratio of 8.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.43, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Severfield plc, a structural steelwork company, engages in the designing, manufacturing, fabrication, construction, and erection of steelwork activities in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It manufactures metal decking products; composite metal flooring products; and steel and plated beams, steel sections, steelwork products, and intumescent coatings.

See Also: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Severfield plc (SFR.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severfield plc (SFR.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.