Serco Group’s (SECCF) Buy Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Serco Group (OTCMKTS:SECCF) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SECCF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Serco Group in a report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Monday, August 17th.

Serco Group stock opened at $1.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.72. Serco Group has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $2.20.

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

