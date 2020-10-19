Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) Short Interest Up 27.6% in September

Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,530,000 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the September 15th total of 15,310,000 shares. Approximately 7.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days.

NASDAQ STX opened at $51.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.03. Seagate Technology has a one year low of $39.02 and a one year high of $64.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.69.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 68.62% and a net margin of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Seagate Technology’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 56.89%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. 140166 restated a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.91.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $2,856,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Zander sold 16,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.74, for a total transaction of $797,162.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,196 shares of company stock worth $3,678,063. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 10.0% during the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 31.1% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 48.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 24.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 54,708 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

