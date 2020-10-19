Scotiabank Raises TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Price Target to $44.50

TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from $38.75 to $44.50 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a report on Monday, August 31st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a report on Monday, August 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. TransAlta Renewables has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.38.

Get TransAlta Renewables alerts:

Shares of BRLXF stock opened at $32.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.45. TransAlta Renewables has a 1 year low of $13.58 and a 1 year high of $32.50.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had interests in 81 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,723 megawatts (MW); 15 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 156 MW; 2 thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 3 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.