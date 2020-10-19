Scotiabank Boosts TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Price Target to $160.00

TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities raised their target price on TMX Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $148.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TMXXF opened at $104.22 on Thursday. TMX Group has a 1-year low of $63.08 and a 1-year high of $105.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.44.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading and Clearing.

