Scor’s (SCRYY) Neutral Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SCRYY. Citigroup raised Scor from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Scor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Scor in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Scor in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Scor from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Scor has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.25.

Shares of Scor stock opened at $2.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 10.37 and a quick ratio of 8.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.16. Scor has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $4.33.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter. Scor had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 1.13%. Sell-side analysts expect that Scor will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scor Company Profile

SCOR SE provides life and non-life reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life segments. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property and casualty treaties; specialty treaties, including credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, space, marine, engineering, agriculture risks, and alternative solutions; business solutions; business ventures and partnerships; and direct insurance products on a business-to-business basis.

