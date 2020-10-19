SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Price Target Raised to $15.00 at Morgan Stanley

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wedbush reissued a buy rating and set a $22.50 target price on shares of SciPlay in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of SciPlay in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. BidaskClub raised SciPlay from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised SciPlay from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered SciPlay from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.38.

Get SciPlay alerts:

SCPL opened at $15.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.54. SciPlay has a 12-month low of $5.82 and a 12-month high of $18.50. The company has a current ratio of 6.13, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.50.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. SciPlay had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 3.39%. The firm had revenue of $165.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.07 million. On average, research analysts forecast that SciPlay will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCPL. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SciPlay in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,295,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,365,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,243,000 after acquiring an additional 364,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in SciPlay by 18,537.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 324,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,809,000 after buying an additional 322,560 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in SciPlay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,662,000. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in SciPlay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,568,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.74% of the company’s stock.

About SciPlay

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms worldwide. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for SciPlay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SciPlay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.