SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €160.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

SAP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €109.00 ($128.24) price objective on SAP and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €132.00 ($155.29) price objective on SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Warburg Research set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €148.00 ($174.12) price objective on SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €138.32 ($162.73).

SAP opened at €132.84 ($156.28) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $158.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.74, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96. SAP has a 1-year low of €82.13 ($96.62) and a 1-year high of €143.32 ($168.61). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €134.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €123.39.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

