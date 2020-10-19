Rush Enterprises (RUSHB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 21st. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 1.97%.

Rush Enterprises stock opened at $33.35 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.34. Rush Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $14.43 and a fifty-two week high of $33.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 25th.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

