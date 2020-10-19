Rosenblatt Securities Raises Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target to $450.00

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its price objective increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $350.00 to $450.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $281.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $240.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $260.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $410.50.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $559.00 on Thursday. Zoom Video Communications has a 52-week low of $60.97 and a 52-week high of $565.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $434.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.83. The firm has a market cap of $158.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 716.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.67 and a beta of -1.24.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.47. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The company had revenue of $663.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 354.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.12, for a total transaction of $1,830,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.57, for a total transaction of $16,523,586.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,763,263.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 247,842 shares of company stock valued at $87,511,495 in the last three months. Company insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 144.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,187,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,877,000 after purchasing an additional 7,205,678 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 164.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,278,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,605,884,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390,753 shares in the last quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 6,856,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,519,000 after purchasing an additional 662,543 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 323.1% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,521,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,470,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,927,000 after purchasing an additional 160,438 shares in the last quarter. 37.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

Recommended Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.