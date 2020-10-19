Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (RCH.TO) (TSE:RCH) Downgraded by National Bank Financial to Underperform

National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (RCH.TO) (TSE:RCH) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. National Bank Financial currently has C$33.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, CIBC raised their price objective on Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (RCH.TO) from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (RCH.TO) stock opened at C$38.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$35.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$30.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.76, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 3.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion and a PE ratio of 27.59. Richelieu Hardware Ltd. has a one year low of C$20.51 and a one year high of C$41.25.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (RCH.TO) (TSE:RCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 8th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$311.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$289.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Richelieu Hardware Ltd. will post 1.5374415 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be given a $0.0667 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 21st. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (RCH.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.58%.

In related news, Director Richard Lord sold 16,300 shares of Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (RCH.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.77, for a total transaction of C$583,106.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,285,694 shares in the company, valued at C$153,313,845.74. Also, Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 3,000 shares of Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (RCH.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.70, for a total value of C$107,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,765,186.50. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,000 shares of company stock worth $3,231,150.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

