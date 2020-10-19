Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (RCH.TO) (TSE:RCH) Announces $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (RCH.TO) (TSE:RCH) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 21st, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0667 per share on Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 21st.

Shares of TSE RCH opened at C$38.05 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$35.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$30.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.76, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Richelieu Hardware Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$20.51 and a 1 year high of C$41.25.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (RCH.TO) (TSE:RCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 8th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$311.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$289.80 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Richelieu Hardware Ltd. will post 1.5374415 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard Lord sold 58,700 shares of Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (RCH.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.95, for a total value of C$2,051,283.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,226,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$147,713,150.73. Also, Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 3,000 shares of Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (RCH.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.70, for a total transaction of C$107,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,765,186.50. Insiders sold a total of 93,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,231,150 in the last quarter.

RCH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (RCH.TO) from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (RCH.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a C$33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

