Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (RCH.TO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (TSE:RCH)

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (RCH.TO) (TSE:RCH) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 21st, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be given a dividend of 0.0667 per share on Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 21st.

TSE:RCH opened at C$38.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.76. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.59. Richelieu Hardware Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$20.51 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$35.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$30.34.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (RCH.TO) (TSE:RCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 8th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$311.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$289.80 million. Research analysts forecast that Richelieu Hardware Ltd. will post 1.5374415 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (RCH.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a C$33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (RCH.TO) from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th.

In related news, Director Richard Lord sold 58,700 shares of Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (RCH.TO) stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.95, for a total transaction of C$2,051,283.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,226,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$147,713,150.73. Also, Senior Officer Antoine Auclair sold 15,000 shares of Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (RCH.TO) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.64, for a total transaction of C$489,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$85,853.72. In the last three months, insiders sold 93,000 shares of company stock worth $3,231,150.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (RCH.TO) Company Profile

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

