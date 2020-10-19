Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 20th. Analysts expect Rexford Industrial Realty to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Rexford Industrial Realty has set its FY 2020

Persons that wish to register for the company's earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $79.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.22 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 2.64%. On average, analysts expect Rexford Industrial Realty to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of REXR stock opened at $48.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a current ratio of 7.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.28. Rexford Industrial Realty has a fifty-two week low of $31.79 and a fifty-two week high of $53.48.

REXR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rexford Industrial Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 66,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total transaction of $3,134,854.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

