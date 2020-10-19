Reviewing Town Sports International (OTCMKTS:CLUBQ) and Planet Fitness (OTCMKTS:PLNT)

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) and Town Sports International (OTCMKTS:CLUBQ) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Planet Fitness has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Town Sports International has a beta of 2.8, indicating that its share price is 180% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Planet Fitness and Town Sports International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Planet Fitness 0 4 13 0 2.76 Town Sports International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Planet Fitness presently has a consensus price target of $73.31, suggesting a potential upside of 12.37%. Given Planet Fitness’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Planet Fitness is more favorable than Town Sports International.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Planet Fitness and Town Sports International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Planet Fitness $688.80 million 8.19 $117.69 million $1.59 41.03 Town Sports International $466.76 million 0.00 -$18.56 million N/A N/A

Planet Fitness has higher revenue and earnings than Town Sports International.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.1% of Town Sports International shares are held by institutional investors. 9.3% of Planet Fitness shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.2% of Town Sports International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Planet Fitness and Town Sports International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Planet Fitness 6.63% -9.31% 3.50% Town Sports International -34.10% N/A -5.58%

Summary

Planet Fitness beats Town Sports International on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia. The Corporate-Owned Stores segment operates corporate-owned stores in the United States and Canada. The Equipment segment engages in the sale of fitness equipment to franchisee-owned stores in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 2,001 stores, including 1,903 franchised and 98 corporate-owned stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia. Planet Fitness, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Hampton, New Hampshire.

About Town Sports International

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates fitness clubs in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. The company's clubs offer special purpose rooms for group fitness classes; and other exercise programs, as well as accommodate cardiovascular and strength-training equipment. Its clubs also provide amenities, including swimming pools, racquet and basketball courts, and functional training zones, as well as babysitting services; and fee-based program services, which comprise personal and small group training, children's programs, and summer camps for kids. The company sells its memberships through direct sales at the club level, as well as corporate and group sales; and through its Websites. As of December 31, 2019, it owned and operated 186 fitness clubs. The company was founded in 1973 and is based in Jupiter, Florida.

