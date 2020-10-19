Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.57, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Republic Bancorp had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 10.20%.
NASDAQ:RBCAA opened at $32.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $686.62 million, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.63. Republic Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.05 and a 52 week high of $49.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.34 and its 200-day moving average is $31.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08.
Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Republic Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th.
About Republic Bancorp
Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides banking products and services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, savings, time, and brokered and other certificates of deposits; and money market and individual retirement accounts.
