Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.57, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Republic Bancorp had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 10.20%.

NASDAQ:RBCAA opened at $32.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $686.62 million, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.63. Republic Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.05 and a 52 week high of $49.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.34 and its 200-day moving average is $31.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Republic Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th.

In other Republic Bancorp news, Director Mark A. Vogt acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.69 per share, with a total value of $126,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,875.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark A. Vogt acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.15 per share, for a total transaction of $62,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 51.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Republic Bancorp

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides banking products and services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, savings, time, and brokered and other certificates of deposits; and money market and individual retirement accounts.

