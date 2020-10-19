Repsol’s (REPYY) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on REPYY. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Repsol from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repsol from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays raised shares of Repsol from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Repsol from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Repsol in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.00.

Get Repsol alerts:

REPYY opened at $7.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.35 and a 200-day moving average of $8.49. The company has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.26, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.87. Repsol has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $17.33.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The energy company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. Repsol had a negative net margin of 18.32% and a positive return on equity of 4.30%. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Repsol will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Repsol Company Profile

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Downstream segment in involved in refining and petrochemicals; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; marketing of oil products, chemical, and LPG; the marketing, transport, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG); and generation and sale of electricity and gas.

Read More: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Repsol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repsol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.