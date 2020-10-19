Regions Financial (RF) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 11.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Regions Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RF stock opened at $12.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Regions Financial has a 1-year low of $6.94 and a 1-year high of $17.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RF shares. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Truist upgraded shares of Regions Financial to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Regions Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.18.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

