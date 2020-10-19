Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in manufacturing and distributing household, toiletry, pharmaceutical and food products. The company offers antiseptic liquids, depilatory products, medicated sore throat products, condoms, cold/flu products, acne treatment products, analgesics and upper gastro-intestinal products, foot care and comfort footwear products, denture care and dry skin care products, fabric care products, surface care products and polishes/waxes. Reckitt Benckiser Group is based in Slough, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RBGLY. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an underperform rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of RBGLY stock opened at $19.18 on Thursday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52-week low of $12.76 and a 52-week high of $21.00. The stock has a market cap of $68.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.45 and a 200-day moving average of $18.40.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.78%.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

