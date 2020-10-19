Raymond James Reiterates C$21.00 Price Target for Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) (TSE:RUS)

Raymond James set a C$21.00 price objective on Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) (TSE:RUS) in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO)’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) from C$15.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th.

Get Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) alerts:

RUS stock opened at C$19.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and a PE ratio of 45.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.97. Russel Metals Inc. has a twelve month low of C$10.97 and a twelve month high of C$23.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$18.36 and its 200-day moving average is C$16.65.

Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) (TSE:RUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$588.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$608.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Russel Metals Inc. will post 1.5567362 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) Company Profile

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates in three segments: Metal Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

See Also: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.