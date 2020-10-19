Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,357 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up about 0.9% of Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,273,433 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $36,620,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765,562 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,449,004 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,920,894,000 after buying an additional 1,132,053 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,179,742 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,490,495,000 after buying an additional 2,431,190 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Facebook by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,661,522 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,945,942,000 after purchasing an additional 412,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,807,293 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,362,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB opened at $265.93 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $268.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.17. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $304.67. The company has a market cap of $757.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up previously from $290.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Facebook in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Facebook from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.11.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.65, for a total value of $118,278.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,730 shares in the company, valued at $480,334.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total value of $3,853,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,023 shares of company stock valued at $9,420,337. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

