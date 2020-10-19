Publicis Groupe’s (PUBGY) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

PUBGY has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Publicis Groupe from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Publicis Groupe from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.50.

PUBGY stock opened at $9.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.78. Publicis Groupe has a 12 month low of $5.78 and a 12 month high of $12.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.96.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.252 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. Publicis Groupe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.73%.

About Publicis Groupe

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communication, and digital transformation services worldwide. The company offers creative solutions, including advertising, interactive communications and digital marketing, direct marketing and customer relationship management, sales promotion and point-of-sale marketing, public relations, corporate and financial communications, and events communication services.

