ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) Shares Gap Up to $44.67

ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $44.67, but opened at $47.10. ProShares Ultra Silver shares last traded at $47.35, with a volume of 2,828 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Silver during the third quarter worth about $1,859,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver during the 3rd quarter worth $227,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver during the 2nd quarter worth $294,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver during the 2nd quarter worth $7,102,000. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver during the 2nd quarter worth $371,000.

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

