Prologis (PLD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter. Prologis has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 3.70-3.75 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $3.70-3.75 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Prologis had a net margin of 43.27% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Prologis to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE PLD opened at $104.26 on Monday. Prologis has a 1 year low of $59.82 and a 1 year high of $109.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $77.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.73, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 70.09%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PLD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $90.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.67.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

