Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Premier from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Premier in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Premier from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Premier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Premier has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.45.

Premier stock opened at $35.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.20. Premier has a 12-month low of $27.11 and a 12-month high of $39.70.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $342.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.60 million. Premier had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a negative return on equity of 475.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Premier will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William E. Mayer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total value of $127,200.00. Also, SVP David Alfred Hargraves sold 1,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $54,364.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,368.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Premier by 55.5% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 752,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,718,000 after purchasing an additional 268,845 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Premier by 96.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 514,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,643,000 after acquiring an additional 252,557 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Premier by 227.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 353,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,623,000 after acquiring an additional 245,399 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Premier by 20.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,406,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,229,000 after acquiring an additional 235,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Premier by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,520,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,524,000 after acquiring an additional 213,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

