Pioneer Energy Services (OTCMKTS:PESXQ) & Borr Drilling (OTCMKTS:BORR) Critical Comparison

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) and Pioneer Energy Services (OTCMKTS:PESXQ) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Borr Drilling and Pioneer Energy Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Borr Drilling -89.94% -22.75% -8.67% Pioneer Energy Services -34.94% -117.81% -19.35%

30.8% of Borr Drilling shares are held by institutional investors. 6.3% of Pioneer Energy Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Borr Drilling and Pioneer Energy Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Borr Drilling 0 0 0 0 N/A Pioneer Energy Services 0 1 0 0 2.00

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Borr Drilling and Pioneer Energy Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Borr Drilling $334.10 million 0.15 -$297.60 million N/A N/A Pioneer Energy Services $575.79 million 0.00 -$63.90 million N/A N/A

Pioneer Energy Services has higher revenue and earnings than Borr Drilling.

Volatility & Risk

Borr Drilling has a beta of 5.5, suggesting that its share price is 450% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pioneer Energy Services has a beta of 2.69, suggesting that its share price is 169% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Borr Drilling beats Pioneer Energy Services on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Borr Drilling

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It owns, contracts, and operates jack-up rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production. The company serves oil and gas exploration and production companies, such as integrated oil companies, state-owned national oil companies, and independent oil and gas companies. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 27 jack-up drilling rigs and one semi-submersible rig. The company was formerly known as Magni Drilling Limited and changed its name to Borr Drilling Limited in December 2016.Borr Drilling Limited was founded in 2016 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Pioneer Energy Services

Pioneer Energy Services Corp. provides land-based drilling and production services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. It provides contract land drilling services in the Marcellus/Utica, Permian Basin and Eagle Ford, and Bakken regions, as well as in Colombia. The company operates 16 AC rigs in the United States and 8 SCR rigs in Colombia. It also provides well, wireline, and coiled tubing services to various exploration and production companies in the onshore oil and gas producing regions in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and Rocky Mountain states. As of December 31, 2018, the company had a fleet of 113 rigs with 550 horsepower and 12 rigs with 600 horsepower; and 9 coiled tubing units. The company was formerly known as Pioneer Drilling Company and changed its name to Pioneer Energy Services Corp. in 2012. Pioneer Energy Services Corp. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

