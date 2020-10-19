Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.05). Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $273.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.63 million. On average, analysts expect Pinnacle Financial Partners to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $39.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a fifty-two week low of $27.80 and a fifty-two week high of $65.00.

PNFP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

In related news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 4,121 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $174,112.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 212,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,959,577.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.15, for a total value of $132,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,577,523.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

