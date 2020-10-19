Pi Financial Reiterates C$10.00 Price Target for Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) (TSE:APHA)

Pi Financial set a C$10.00 target price on Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) (TSE:APHA) in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$8.22.

Get Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) alerts:

Shares of APHA stock opened at C$6.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.24 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion and a PE ratio of -18.58. Aphria Inc. has a 1 year low of C$2.65 and a 1 year high of C$8.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.66, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 5.30.

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.